Home > Smartphone comparison > Y7 (2019) vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Y7 (2019) vs P30 Lite

Хуавей У7 (2019)
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Huawei Y7 (2019)
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 (2019)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (540 against 495 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y7 (2019)
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.2:9
PPI 269 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.28% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 99.4%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 34.4 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 1116:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
Y7 (2019) +9%
540 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y7 (2019)
80.28%
P30 Lite +5%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y7 (2019) and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y7 (2019)
n/a
P30 Lite
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y7 (2019)
72484
P30 Lite +92%
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y7 (2019)
n/a
P30 Lite
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 10.0
OS size 11.2 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y7 (2019)
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y7 (2019)
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Y7 (2019)
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y7 (2019)
86.7 dB
P30 Lite +3%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2018 March 2019
Release date February 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 169 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.55 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Huawei Y7 (2019)
2. Huawei Honor 8A or Huawei Y7 (2019)
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Huawei Y7 (2019)
4. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Huawei Y7 (2019)
5. Huawei Mate 20 Lite or Huawei Y7 (2019)
6. Huawei Honor 10i or Huawei P30 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Huawei P30 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Huawei P30 Lite
9. Huawei P30 or Huawei P30 Lite
10. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Huawei P30 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish