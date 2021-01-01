Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.