Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 Prime (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 15, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.