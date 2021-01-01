Home > Smartphone comparison > Y7 Prime (2019) vs Honor 8C – which one to choose?

Y7 Prime (2019) vs Honor 8C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 Prime (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 15, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y7 Prime (2019)
vs
Honor 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 81.41%
Max. Brightness
Y7 Prime (2019)
396 nits
Honor 8C
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y7 Prime (2019)
80%
Honor 8C +2%
81.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y7 Prime (2019) and Huawei Honor 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y7 Prime (2019)
73554
Honor 8C +41%
103600
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 8.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2019 October 2018
Release date February 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 8C. It has a better performance and design.

