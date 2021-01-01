Home > Smartphone comparison > Y7 Prime (2019) vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 Prime (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 15, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 Prime (2019)
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y7 Prime (2019)
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 78.1%
Max. Brightness
Y7 Prime (2019)
402 nits
Honor 8S
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Y7 Prime (2019) +2%
80%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y7 Prime (2019) and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y7 Prime (2019) +72%
947
Honor 8S
549
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y7 Prime (2019) +6%
87354
Honor 8S
82516

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 April 2019
Release date February 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y7 Prime (2019). But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8S.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
