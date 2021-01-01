Home > Smartphone comparison > Y7 Prime (2019) vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Huawei Y7 Prime (2019) vs Honor 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 Prime (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 15, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 Prime (2019)
  • Has a 1.16 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 9.76% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 86K)
  • 59% higher pixel density (428 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (519 against 396 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 269 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 70.24%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Y7 Prime (2019)
396 nits
Honor 9 +31%
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Y7 Prime (2019) +14%
80%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y7 Prime (2019) and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 650 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y7 Prime (2019)
73554
Honor 9 +95%
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y7 Prime (2019)
86997
Honor 9 +128%
198567
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y7 Prime (2019)
n/a
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y7 Prime (2019)
n/a
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Y7 Prime (2019)
n/a
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y7 Prime (2019)
n/a
Honor 9
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2019 June 2017
Release date February 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9 is definitely a better buy.

