Huawei Y7 Prime (2019) vs Honor 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 Prime (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 15, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 Prime (2019)
- Has a 1.16 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 9.76% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 86K)
- 59% higher pixel density (428 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (519 against 396 nits)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80%
|70.24%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1310:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
928
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
73554
Honor 9 +95%
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
86997
Honor 9 +128%
198567
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 8.2
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|June 2017
|Release date
|February 2019
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9 is definitely a better buy.
