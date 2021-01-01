Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) vs Y5 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on December 31, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 Pro (2019)
- Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Weighs 22 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.12 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80%
|78.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.1%
|PWM
|-
|1000 Hz
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|-
|955:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
540
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y7 Pro (2019) +9%
60790
55972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
73988
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 8.2
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2018
|April 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.86 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y7 Pro (2019). But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y5 (2019).
