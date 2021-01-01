Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on December 31, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.