Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Y7a (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on October 21, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7a
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (119 vs 104 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 169K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (517 against 438 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 595 and 300 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y7a
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y7a
438 nits
Honor 9X Pro +18%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei Y7a
84.3%
Honor 9X Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y7a and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y7a
300
Honor 9X Pro +98%
595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y7a
1313
Honor 9X Pro +45%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y7a
169384
Honor 9X Pro +83%
309905

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:42 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei Y7a +6%
15:12 hr
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei Y7a +13%
15:19 hr
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei Y7a +24%
41:13 hr
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y7a
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 July 2019
Release date October 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 180 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Pro. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y7a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

