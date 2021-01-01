Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Y7a (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on October 21, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.