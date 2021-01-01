Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y8p vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y8p (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on May 18, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y8p
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (560 against 517 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 43 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 185K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 588 and 327 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y8p
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 418 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.2% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y8p +8%
560 nits
Honor 9X Pro
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Huawei Y8p
83.2%
Honor 9X Pro +2%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y8p and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y8p
327
Honor 9X Pro +80%
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y8p
1341
Honor 9X Pro +42%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y8p
185544
Honor 9X Pro +67%
309512
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (250th and 143rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei Y8p
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei Y8p
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei Y8p
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y8p
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
82.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 July 2019
Release date May 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Pro. But if the display, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y8p.

