Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y8p (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on May 18, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.