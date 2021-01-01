Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y8p vs Nova 8i – which one to choose?

Huawei Y8p vs Nova 8i

Huawei Y8p
Huawei Nova 8i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y8p (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on May 18, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y8p
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (215K versus 122K)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (557 against 495 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y8p
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 418 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 89.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y8p +13%
557 nits
Nova 8i
495 nits

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei Y8p
83.2%
Nova 8i +7%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y8p and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y8p +1%
328
Nova 8i
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y8p +1%
1348
Nova 8i
1329
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Huawei Y8p +76%
215528
Nova 8i
122411
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 10 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 0:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 July 2021
Release date May 2020 July 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 337 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 8i. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y8p.

