Huawei Y8p vs P Smart Z
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y8p (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on May 18, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart Z, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y8p
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (560 against 428 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart Z
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|418 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.2%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.3%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1219:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
P Smart Z +2%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1341
P Smart Z +4%
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
185544
P Smart Z +1%
187095
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (250th and 247th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|11.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|May 2019
|Release date
|May 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.84 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y8p is definitely a better buy.
