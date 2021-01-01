Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y8p (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on May 18, 2020, against the Huawei Y7 (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.