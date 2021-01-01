Home > Smartphone comparison > Y9 (2019) vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Y9 (2019) vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Хуавей У9 (2019)
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Huawei Y9 (2019)
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Y9 (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 30, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
  • Comes with 826 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3174 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 168K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (651 against 442 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y9 (2019)
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.4:9
PPI 396 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 85.41%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 11.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Y9 (2019)
442 nits
iPhone XS Max +47%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.4 mm (6.39 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Y9 (2019)
82.8%
iPhone XS Max +3%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y9 (2019) and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 650 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y9 (2019)
351
iPhone XS Max +115%
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y9 (2019)
1339
iPhone XS Max +51%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y9 (2019)
136333
iPhone XS Max +123%
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y9 (2019)
168610
iPhone XS Max +135%
396012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 8.2 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y9 (2019)
n/a
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2018
Release date October 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Huawei Y9 (2019)
2. Huawei Honor 9X vs Huawei Y9 (2019)
3. Huawei P Smart (2019) vs Huawei Y9 (2019)
4. Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs Huawei Y9 (2019)
5. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max
6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max
7. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone XS Max
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish