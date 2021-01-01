Huawei Y9 (2019) vs Honor 8X Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Y9 (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 30, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 112K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- 13% higher pixel density (396 vs 350 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.1 mm narrower
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
- Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|7.12 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|350 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.8%
|83.73%
Design and build
|Height
|162.4 mm (6.39 inches)
|177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
|Width
|77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
|86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1950 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1339
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y9 (2019) +21%
136333
112493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y9 (2019) +49%
168610
112783
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
|ROM
|EMUI 8.2
|EMUI 9
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:52 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|August 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.76 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.12 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y9 (2019). But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X Max.
