Home > Smartphone comparison > Y9 (2019) vs Honor 8X Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Y9 (2019) vs Honor 8X Max

Хуавей У9 (2019)
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х Макс
Huawei Y9 (2019)
Huawei Honor 8X Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Y9 (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 30, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 112K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 13% higher pixel density (396 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.1 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
  • Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y9 (2019)
vs
Honor 8X Max

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 7.12 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 396 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 83.73%
Max. Brightness
Y9 (2019)
442 nits
Honor 8X Max
442 nits

Design and build

Height 162.4 mm (6.39 inches) 177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y9 (2019)
82.8%
Honor 8X Max +1%
83.73%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y9 (2019) and Huawei Honor 8X Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 509
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y9 (2019) +21%
136333
Honor 8X Max
112493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y9 (2019) +49%
168610
Honor 8X Max
112783
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2018 August 2018
Release date October 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y9 (2019). But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Y9 (2019) and Honor 10i
2. Y9 (2019) and Huawei P30
3. Y9 (2019) and P40 Lite
4. Y9 (2019) and Honor 8X
5. Y9 (2019) and P Smart 2020
6. Honor 8X Max and Galaxy A50
7. Honor 8X Max and Galaxy A51
8. Honor 8X Max and iPhone XS Max
9. Honor 8X Max and Honor 10
10. Honor 8X Max and Honor 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish