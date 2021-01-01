Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Y9 (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 30, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.