Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Y9 (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 30, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 12.56% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 168K)
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (519 against 442 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y9 (2019)
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 396 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 70.24%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Y9 (2019)
442 nits
Honor 9 +17%
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.4 mm (6.39 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Y9 (2019) +18%
82.8%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y9 (2019) and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 650 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y9 (2019)
351
Honor 9
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y9 (2019)
1339
Honor 9
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y9 (2019)
136333
Honor 9 +5%
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y9 (2019)
168610
Honor 9 +18%
198567
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Honor 9
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2018 June 2017
Release date October 2018 July 2017
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y9 (2019). But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9.

