Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Y9 (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 30, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.