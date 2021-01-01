Home > Smartphone comparison > Y9 (2019) vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Y9 (2019) vs Mate 20 Lite

Хуавей У9 (2019)
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Huawei Y9 (2019)
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Y9 (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 30, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y9 (2019)
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.2 ms
Contrast - 871:1
Max. Brightness
Y9 (2019)
442 nits
Mate 20 Lite +2%
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.4 mm (6.39 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y9 (2019) +1%
82.8%
Mate 20 Lite
82%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y9 (2019) and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y9 (2019) +7%
351
Mate 20 Lite
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y9 (2019) +4%
1339
Mate 20 Lite
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y9 (2019)
136333
Mate 20 Lite +8%
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y9 (2019) +3%
168610
Mate 20 Lite
163179
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 10
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2018 August 2018
Release date October 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y9 (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9T and Y9 (2019)
2. Honor 9X and Y9 (2019)
3. P Smart (2019) and Y9 (2019)
4. Honor 10 Lite and Y9 (2019)
5. Redmi Note 7 and Mate 20 Lite
6. P30 Lite and Mate 20 Lite
7. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mate 20 Lite
8. Galaxy A30s and Mate 20 Lite
9. P40 Lite and Mate 20 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish