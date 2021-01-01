Home > Smartphone comparison > Y9 (2019) vs Mate 20 X – which one to choose?

Huawei Y9 (2019) vs Mate 20 X

Хуавей У9 (2019)
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Huawei Y9 (2019)
Huawei Mate 20 X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Y9 (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 30, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
  • 15% higher pixel density (396 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 59 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 168K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (642 against 442 nits)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y9 (2019)
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.6:9
PPI 396 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 88.03%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Y9 (2019)
442 nits
Mate 20 X +45%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.4 mm (6.39 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y9 (2019)
82.8%
Mate 20 X +6%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y9 (2019) and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y9 (2019)
1339
Mate 20 X
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y9 (2019)
136333
Mate 20 X +123%
304375
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y9 (2019)
168610
Mate 20 X +139%
403334
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 8.2 10.1
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Mate 20 X
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Mate 20 X
84.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced September 2018 October 2018
Release date October 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Huawei Y9 (2019)
2. Huawei Honor 9X vs Y9 (2019)
3. Huawei P Smart (2019) vs Y9 (2019)
4. Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs Y9 (2019)
5. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Huawei Mate 20 X
6. Huawei P30 vs Mate 20 X
7. Huawei Honor 20 vs Mate 20 X
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei Mate 20 X
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Huawei Mate 20 X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish