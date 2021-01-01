Huawei Y9 (2019) vs P Smart (2019)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Y9 (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 30, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 129K)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 351 and 325 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- Weighs 13 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.8%
|83.37%
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|39 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1309:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.4 mm (6.39 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y9 (2019) +8%
351
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y9 (2019) +1%
1339
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
136333
P Smart (2019) +1%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y9 (2019) +30%
168610
129794
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 8.2
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
24:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|December 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 185 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.76 W/kg
|0.83 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.12 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y9 (2019). But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart (2019).
