Huawei Y9 (2019) vs P Smart (2019)

Хуавей У9 (2019)
VS
Хуавей П Смарт (2019)
Huawei Y9 (2019)
Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Y9 (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 30, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 129K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 351 and 325 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Weighs 13 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y9 (2019)
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Y9 (2019) +2%
442 nits
P Smart (2019)
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.4 mm (6.39 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y9 (2019)
82.8%
P Smart (2019) +1%
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y9 (2019) and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y9 (2019) +1%
1339
P Smart (2019)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y9 (2019)
136333
P Smart (2019) +1%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y9 (2019) +30%
168610
P Smart (2019)
129794
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Y9 (2019)
n/a
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2018 December 2018
Release date October 2018 December 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y9 (2019). But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart (2019).

