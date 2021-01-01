Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Y9 (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on September 30, 2018, against the Huawei Y7 Pro (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.