Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on May 11, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.