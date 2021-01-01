Home > Smartphone comparison > Y9 Prime (2019) vs Mate 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on May 11, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 159K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y9 Prime (2019)
vs
Mate 30

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 87.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Y9 Prime (2019)
n/a
Mate 30
544 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Y9 Prime (2019)
84.3%
Mate 30 +4%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) and Huawei Mate 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y9 Prime (2019)
340
Mate 30 +124%
761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y9 Prime (2019)
1339
Mate 30 +128%
3051
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y9 Prime (2019)
136597
Mate 30 +143%
331482
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y9 Prime (2019)
159454
Mate 30 +170%
430220
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Magic UI 2.1 EMUI 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power - 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2019
Release date June 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg -
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 is definitely a better buy.

