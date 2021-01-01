Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on May 11, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 7i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.