Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs P Smart Z
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on May 11, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart Z, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.59 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.3%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.3%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1219:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
|196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
336
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1341
P Smart Z +4%
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
186704
187095
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (248th and 247th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Magic UI 2.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|11.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.893 W/kg
|0.84 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|2.07 W/kg
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). It has a better software, camera, and connectivity.
