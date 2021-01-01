Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs P40 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on May 11, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (491K versus 159K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Supports 40W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.59 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|91.6%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|PWM
|-
|365 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
340
P40 Pro +127%
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1339
P40 Pro +133%
3118
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
136597
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
159454
P40 Pro +208%
491322
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Magic UI 2.1
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|-
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
22:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|7680 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|June 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.893 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|2.07 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.
