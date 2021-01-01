Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on May 11, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.