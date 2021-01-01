Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y9s vs Honor 50 SE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9s (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on November 8, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9s
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 677 and 328 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type TFT LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89.4%
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y9s
499 nits
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No -
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei Y9s
84.7%
Honor 50 SE +6%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y9s and Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y9s
328
Honor 50 SE +106%
677
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y9s
1350
Honor 50 SE +53%
2060
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei Y9s
143189
Honor 50 SE
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y9s
166299
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 9.1 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (75% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 0:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 June 2021
Release date December 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 283 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 SE is definitely a better buy.

