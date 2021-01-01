Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9s (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on November 8, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.