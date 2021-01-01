Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9s (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on November 8, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.