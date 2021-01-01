Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y9s vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Huawei Y9s vs Honor 8A

Хуавей Y9s
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Huawei Y9s
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9s (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on November 8, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9s
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 107K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (391 vs 282 PPI)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.18% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (540 against 494 nits)
  • Weighs 56 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y9s
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y9s
494 nits
Honor 8A +9%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei Y9s +7%
84.7%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y9s and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y9s +85%
326
Honor 8A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y9s +53%
1364
Honor 8A
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei Y9s +68%
144547
Honor 8A
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y9s +57%
167707
Honor 8A
107043
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y9s
n/a
Honor 8A
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 January 2019
Release date December 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y9s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Y9s vs P30 Lite
2. Huawei Y9s vs Galaxy A51
3. Huawei Y9s vs Galaxy A30s
4. Huawei Y9s vs Nova 5T
5. Huawei Y9s vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Honor 8A vs Galaxy A10
7. Honor 8A vs Redmi 8A
8. Honor 8A vs Honor 8X
9. Honor 8A vs Y7 (2019)
10. Honor 8A vs Galaxy A01

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish