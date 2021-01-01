Huawei Y9s vs Honor 9
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9s (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on November 8, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9s
- Has a 1.49 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 14.46% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 167K)
- Weighs 51 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
60
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
51
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.59 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|84.7%
|70.24%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1310:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1356
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
167332
Honor 9 +18%
197581
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2019
|June 2017
|Release date
|December 2019
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y9s is definitely a better buy.
