Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9s (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on November 8, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 167K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 588 and 327 points

Tests and specifications

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y9s
494 nits
Honor 9X Pro +5%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Huawei Y9s
84.7%
Honor 9X Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y9s and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y9s
327
Honor 9X Pro +80%
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y9s
1356
Honor 9X Pro +41%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y9s
167332
Honor 9X Pro +85%
309512

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei Y9s
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei Y9s
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei Y9s
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y9s
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 July 2019
Release date December 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Pro is definitely a better buy.

