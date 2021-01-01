Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y9s vs Nova 6 – which one to choose?

Huawei Y9s
Huawei Nova 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Y9s (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on November 8, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 6, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9s
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 6
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (390K versus 167K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Huawei Y9s
vs
Nova 6

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.7%
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y9s
494 nits
Nova 6
494 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Huawei Y9s
84.7%
Nova 6
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y9s and Huawei Nova 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y9s
327
Nova 6 +129%
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y9s
1356
Nova 6 +114%
2902
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y9s
167332
Nova 6 +133%
390348

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 10 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 105°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 December 2019
Release date December 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 6 is definitely a better buy.

