Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 10s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.