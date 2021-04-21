Infinix Hot 10s vs Huawei Honor 8A
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 10s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
- Comes with 2980 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 360 and 177 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (534 against 463 nits)
- Weighs 57 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|263 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.1%
|79.52%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:30 hr
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3968 x 2976
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|January 2019
|Release date
|May 2021
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 135 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 10s is definitely a better buy.
