Infinix Hot 10s vs Huawei Honor 8A

VS
Infinix Hot 10s
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 10s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
  • Comes with 2980 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 360 and 177 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (534 against 463 nits)
  • Weighs 57 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 10s
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 263 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Hot 10s
463 nits
Honor 8A +15%
534 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 10s +5%
83.1%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 10s and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 10s +103%
360
Honor 8A
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 10s +48%
1340
Honor 8A
903
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 10s
n/a
Honor 8A
120640
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM XOS 7.6 EMUI 9
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:30 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3968 x 2976 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Hot 10s
n/a
Honor 8A
89.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2021 January 2019
Release date May 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 135 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 10s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

