Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 10s (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
  • Comes with 2250 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (463 against 414 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • 51% higher pixel density (396 vs 263 PPI)
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 10s
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 263 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 565:1
Max. Brightness
Hot 10s +12%
463 nits
Honor 9X Lite
414 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 10s
83.1%
Honor 9X Lite +2%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 10s and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 10s +7%
360
Honor 9X Lite
338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 10s +2%
1340
Honor 9X Lite
1313
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 10s
n/a
Honor 9X Lite
187229
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9
ROM XOS 7.6 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:30 hr 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 3968 x 2976 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Hot 10s
n/a
Honor 9X Lite
78.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2020
Release date May 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 135 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 10s is definitely a better buy.

