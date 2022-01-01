Infinix Hot 11 vs Hot 10s VS Infinix Hot 11 Infinix Hot 10s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Infinix Hot 11 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on September 17, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11 52% higher pixel density (400 vs 263 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Display Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9 PPI 400 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83.1% Max. Brightness Hot 11 +7% 497 nits Hot 10s 466 nits

Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Hot 11 +1% 83.6% Hot 10s 83.1%

Performance Tests of Infinix Hot 11 and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Hot 11 +4% 379 Hot 10s 363 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Hot 11 1288 Hot 10s +4% 1344 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Hot 11 189937 Hot 10s n/a CPU 69030 - GPU 40927 - Memory 37017 - UX 43026 - Total score 189937 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Hot 11 n/a Hot 10s 718 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 718 PCMark 3.0 score - 9022 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 4:05 hr 3:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4208 x 3120 3968 x 2976 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2021 April 2021 Release date September 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 11. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 10s.