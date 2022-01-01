Home > Smartphone comparison > Hot 11 vs Hot 10s – which one to choose?

Infinix Hot 11 vs Hot 10s

VS
Infinix Hot 11
Infinix Hot 10s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Infinix Hot 11 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on September 17, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11
  • 52% higher pixel density (400 vs 263 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Hot 11
67
Hot 10s
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Hot 11
33
Hot 10s
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Hot 11
70
Hot 10s
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Hot 11
57
Hot 10s
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Hot 11
71
Hot 10s
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Hot 11
58
Hot 10s
57

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 11
vs
Hot 10s

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 400 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Hot 11 +7%
497 nits
Hot 10s
466 nits

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 11 +1%
83.6%
Hot 10s
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 11 and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 11 +4%
379
Hot 10s
363
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 11
1288
Hot 10s +4%
1344
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 11
189937
Hot 10s
n/a
CPU 69030 -
GPU 40927 -
Memory 37017 -
UX 43026 -
Total score 189937 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 11
n/a
Hot 10s
718
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 718
PCMark 3.0 score - 9022
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 4:05 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 3968 x 2976
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 April 2021
Release date September 2021 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 11. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 10s.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
