Infinix Hot 11S vs Hot 11 VS Infinix Hot 11S Infinix Hot 11 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Hot 11S (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on September 17, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Supports 18W fast charging

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 189K) Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11 Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Infinix Hot 11S Price Infinix Hot 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.78 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.6% Max. Brightness Hot 11S 497 nits Hot 11 497 nits

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Hot 11S 83.5% Hot 11 83.6%

Performance Tests of Infinix Hot 11S and Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G70 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Hot 11S 370 Hot 11 +2% 379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Hot 11S +5% 1346 Hot 11 1288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Hot 11S +34% 255236 Hot 11 189937 CPU 68224 69030 GPU 61875 40927 Memory 45948 37017 UX 81698 43026 Total score 255236 189937

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) No Full charging time 2:25 hr 4:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4864 x 2736 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 11S. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11.