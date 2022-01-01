Home > Smartphone comparison > Hot 11S vs Hot 11 – which one to choose?

Infinix Hot 11S vs Hot 11

VS
Infinix Hot 11S
Infinix Hot 11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Hot 11S (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on September 17, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 189K)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Hot 11S
73
Hot 11
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Hot 11S
36
Hot 11
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Hot 11S
78
Hot 11
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Hot 11S
62
Hot 11
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Hot 11S
64
Hot 11
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Hot 11S
61
Hot 11
58

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 11S
vs
Hot 11

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.6%
Max. Brightness
Hot 11S
497 nits
Hot 11
497 nits

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 11S
83.5%
Hot 11
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 11S and Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 11S
370
Hot 11 +2%
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 11S +5%
1346
Hot 11
1288
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 11S +34%
255236
Hot 11
189937
CPU 68224 69030
GPU 61875 40927
Memory 45948 37017
UX 81698 43026
Total score 255236 189937
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 4:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4864 x 2736 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 September 2021
Release date September 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 11S. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11.

