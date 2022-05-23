Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 12 Play (with Unisoc Tiger T610) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.