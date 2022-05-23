Home > Smartphone comparison > Hot 12 Play vs Hot 11 – which one to choose?

Infinix Hot 12 Play vs Hot 11

Инфиникс Хот 12 Play
VS
Инфиникс Хот 11
Infinix Hot 12 Play
Infinix Hot 11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 12 Play (with Unisoc Tiger T610) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Supports 10W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11
  • 54% higher pixel density (400 vs 259 PPI)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 342 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 12 Play
vs
Hot 11

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 259 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.6%

Design and build

Height 170.47 mm (6.71 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 12 Play +1%
84.5%
Hot 11
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 12 Play and Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T610 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 614 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 12 Play
342
Hot 11 +11%
381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 12 Play
1275
Hot 11 +2%
1302
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 12 Play +2%
195212
Hot 11
191357
CPU 66981 69030
GPU 31721 40927
Memory 39845 37017
UX 56402 43026
Total score 195212 191357
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 12 Play
527
Hot 11 +36%
719
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 527 719
PCMark 3.0 score 8255 8120
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM XOS 10 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time 3:50 hr 4:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2022 September 2021
Release date May 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 12 Play. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco C31 or Infinix Hot 12 Play
2. Oppo Realme C35 or Infinix Hot 12 Play
3. Infinix Note 12 or Hot 12 Play
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Infinix Hot 11
5. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Infinix Hot 11
6. Tecno Pova 2 or Infinix Hot 11
7. Infinix Hot 11S or Hot 11
8. Tecno Camon 18P or Infinix Hot 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish