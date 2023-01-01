Home > Smartphone comparison > Hot 12 Pro vs Hot 11S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Infinix Hot 12 Pro (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on August 2, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • 49% higher pixel density (399 vs 267 PPI)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 12 Pro
vs
Hot 11S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 83.5%

Design and build

Height 164.22 mm (6.47 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 12 Pro +1%
84.1%
Hot 11S
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 12 Pro and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 12 Pro +5%
396
Hot 11S
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 12 Pro +5%
1426
Hot 11S
1354
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 12 Pro +2%
259691
Hot 11S
254835
CPU 70549 67271
GPU 38873 61884
Memory 78894 41577
UX 70724 82048
Total score 259691 254835
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 12 Pro
469
Hot 11S +53%
717
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 469 717
PCMark 3.0 score 7459 8160
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 7.6
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 60 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 4864 x 2736
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2022 September 2021
Release date August 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 12 Pro. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

