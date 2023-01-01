Infinix Hot 12 Pro vs Hot 11S
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Infinix Hot 12 Pro (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on August 2, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Pro
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- The phone is 11-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
- 49% higher pixel density (399 vs 267 PPI)
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|1080 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|83.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164.22 mm (6.47 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 12 Pro +5%
396
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 12 Pro +5%
1426
1354
|CPU
|70549
|67271
|GPU
|38873
|61884
|Memory
|78894
|41577
|UX
|70724
|82048
|Total score
|259691
|254835
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|469
|717
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7459
|8160
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 10.6
|XOS 7.6
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 60 min)
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4208 x 3120
|4864 x 2736
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|August 2022
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 12 Pro. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11S.
