Infinix Hot 12 Pro vs Hot 12 Play
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Infinix Hot 12 Pro (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on August 2, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Pro
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 192K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 396 and 343 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|259 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164.22 mm (6.47 inches)
|170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
|Width
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Unisoc Tiger T610
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|614 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~71.2 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 12 Pro +15%
396
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 12 Pro +12%
1426
1278
|CPU
|70549
|65818
|GPU
|38873
|31159
|Memory
|78894
|38708
|UX
|70724
|56824
|Total score
|259691
|192920
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7459
|7962
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 10.6
|XOS 10
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 60 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|3:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4208 x 3120
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 12 Pro. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 12 Play.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1