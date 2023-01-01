Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Infinix Hot 12 Pro (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on August 2, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.