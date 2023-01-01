Home > Smartphone comparison > Hot 12 Pro vs Hot 12 Play – which one to choose?

Infinix Hot 12 Pro vs Hot 12 Play

VS
Infinix Hot 12 Pro
Infinix Hot 12 Play

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Infinix Hot 12 Pro (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on August 2, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Pro
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 192K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 396 and 343 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 12 Pro
vs
Hot 12 Play

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 164.22 mm (6.47 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 12 Pro
84.1%
Hot 12 Play
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 12 Pro and Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 Unisoc Tiger T610
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock 750 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS - ~71.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 12 Pro +15%
396
Hot 12 Play
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 12 Pro +12%
1426
Hot 12 Play
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 12 Pro +35%
259691
Hot 12 Play
192920
CPU 70549 65818
GPU 38873 31159
Memory 78894 38708
UX 70724 56824
Total score 259691 192920
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 12 Pro
469
Hot 12 Play +12%
526
PCMark 3.0 score 7459 7962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 10
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2022 May 2022
Release date August 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 12 Pro. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 12 Play.

