Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 12 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 56 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 1.02 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 4-years and 8-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 77% higher pixel density (458 vs 259 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (363K versus 247K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 12
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.82 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 259 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Hot 12
n/a
iPhone X
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 170.47 mm (6.71 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 12 +2%
84.5%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 12 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 12
360
iPhone X +158%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 12
1265
iPhone X +88%
2383
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 12
247747
iPhone X +47%
363311
CPU 67349 122434
GPU 61522 100806
Memory 44361 57691
UX 75843 83809
Total score 247747 363311
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 12
n/a
iPhone X
3566
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 21 FPS
Graphics score - 3566
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM XOS 10.6 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 07:08 hr
Watching video - 09:17 hr
Gaming - 04:04 hr
Standby - 84 hr
General battery life
Hot 12
n/a
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Hot 12
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Hot 12
n/a
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Hot 12
n/a
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Hot 12
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced April 2022 September 2017
Release date April 2022 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 12.

