Home > Smartphone comparison > Hot 12 vs Hot 10s – which one to choose?

Infinix Hot 12 vs Hot 10s

Инфиникс Хот 12
VS
Инфиникс Хот 10s
Infinix Hot 12
Infinix Hot 10s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 12 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Hot 12
67
Hot 10s
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Hot 12
31
Hot 10s
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Hot 12
78
Hot 10s
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Hot 12
56
Hot 10s
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Hot 12
71
Hot 10s
63
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Hot 12
59
Hot 10s
55

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 12
vs
Hot 10s

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 259 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness - 470 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.1%

Design and build

Height 170.47 mm (6.71 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 12 +2%
84.5%
Hot 10s
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 12 and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 12
360
Hot 10s
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 12
1265
Hot 10s +6%
1347
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 12 +4%
247747
Hot 10s
237600
CPU 67349 65225
GPU 61522 56625
Memory 44361 39033
UX 75843 77494
Total score 247747 237600
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 12
n/a
Hot 10s
718
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 718
PCMark 3.0 score - 8964
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) No
Full charging time 1:42 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 3968 x 2976
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2022 April 2021
Release date April 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Hot 12. It has a better display, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Hot 12 vs Redmi Note 11
2. Hot 12 vs Note 10
3. Hot 12 vs Note 11 Pro
4. Hot 12 vs Hot 11
5. Hot 12 vs Note 12
6. Hot 10s vs Realme 8i
7. Hot 10s vs Realme C25s
8. Hot 10s vs Pova 2
9. Hot 10s vs Note 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish