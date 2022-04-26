Home > Smartphone comparison > Hot 12 vs Hot 11S – which one to choose?

Infinix Hot 12 vs Hot 11S

Инфиникс Хот 12
VS
Инфиникс Хот 11S
Infinix Hot 12
Infinix Hot 11S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 12 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • 54% higher pixel density (399 vs 259 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Hot 12
67
Hot 11S
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Hot 12
31
Hot 11S
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Hot 12
78
Hot 11S
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Hot 12
56
Hot 11S
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Hot 12
71
Hot 11S
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Hot 12
59
Hot 11S
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 12
vs
Hot 11S

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 259 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.5%
Max. Brightness
Hot 12
n/a
Hot 11S
499 nits

Design and build

Height 170.47 mm (6.71 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 12 +1%
84.5%
Hot 11S
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 12 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 12
356
Hot 11S +4%
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 12
1275
Hot 11S +5%
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 12
252951
Hot 11S
254011
CPU 66753 69053
GPU 61820 57275
Memory 47208 45778
UX 79093 82557
Total score 252951 254011
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 12
n/a
Hot 11S
715
PCMark 3.0 score - 8222
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 4864 x 2736
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2022 September 2021
Release date April 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 12. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho or Infinix Hot 12
2. Infinix Note 11 Pro or Infinix Hot 12
3. Infinix Hot 11 or Infinix Hot 12
4. Infinix Note 12 or Infinix Hot 12
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Infinix Hot 11S
6. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Infinix Hot 11S
7. Tecno Camon 18 or Infinix Hot 11S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish