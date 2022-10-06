Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Infinix Hot 20 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.