Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Infinix Hot 20 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 255K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 375 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Phone:
Hot 20 5G
vs
Hot 11S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.5%

Design and build

Height 166.25 mm (6.55 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 76.45 mm (3.01 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.93 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 20 5G
82%
Hot 11S +2%
83.5%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 20 5G +60%
599
Hot 11S
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 20 5G +32%
1794
Hot 11S
1357
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 20 5G +30%
333125
Hot 11S
255697
CPU 108599 67271
GPU 63470 61884
Memory 56995 41577
UX 103716 82048
Total score 333125 255697
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 20 5G
n/a
Hot 11S
717
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 717
PCMark 3.0 score - 8160
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4864 x 2736
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 September 2021
Release date October 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20 5G is definitely a better buy.

