Infinix Hot 20 5G vs Hot 20 VS Infinix Hot 20 5G Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Infinix Hot 20 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.6%

Design and build Height 166.25 mm (6.55 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 76.45 mm (3.01 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.93 mm (0.35 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Hot 20 5G 82% Hot 20 +2% 83.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Sensor: 1/2.8"

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2022 October 2022 Release date October 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20.