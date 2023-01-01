Infinix Hot 20 vs Huawei Honor X7a VS Infinix Hot 20 Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 20 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on October 13, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 123K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 123K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 361 and 183 points Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Infinix Hot 20 Price Huawei Honor X7a Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD TFT LCD Size 6.82 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 263 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 85.4%

Design and build Height 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Hot 20 83.6% Honor X7a +2% 85.4%

Performance Tests of Infinix Hot 20 and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G37 Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Hot 20 +97% 361 Honor X7a 183 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Hot 20 +37% 1307 Honor X7a 951 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Hot 20 +98% 244929 Honor X7a 123892 CPU 65788 - GPU 59349 - Memory 43597 - UX 75209 - Total score 244929 123892 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM XOS 12 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time 1:41 hr 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4208 x 3120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens Yes - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced October 2022 January 2023 Release date October 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X7a.