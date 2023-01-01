Home > Smartphone comparison > Hot 20 vs Honor X7a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 20 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on October 13, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 361 and 183 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 20
vs
Honor X7a

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.75 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 85.4%

Design and build

Height 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 20
83.6%
Honor X7a +2%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 20 and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 20 +97%
361
Honor X7a
183
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 20 +37%
1307
Honor X7a
951
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 20 +98%
244929
Honor X7a
123892
CPU 65788 -
GPU 59349 -
Memory 43597 -
UX 75209 -
Total score 244929 123892
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 12 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (80% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:41 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2022 January 2023
Release date October 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X7a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

