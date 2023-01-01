Home > Smartphone comparison > Hot 20 vs Hot 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 20 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on October 13, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Hot 20
66
Hot 12
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Hot 20
24
Hot 12
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Hot 20
75
Hot 12
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Hot 20
59
Hot 12
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Hot 20
74
Hot 12
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Hot 20
57
Hot 12
55

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 20
vs
Hot 12

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 263 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 194.9 g (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 20
83.6%
Hot 12 +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 20 and Infinix Hot 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 20
358
Hot 12
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 20 +1%
1288
Hot 12
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 20
242399
Hot 12 +3%
248601
CPU 65788 67349
GPU 59349 61522
Memory 43597 44361
UX 75209 75843
Total score 242399 248601
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 12 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:41 hr 1:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2022 April 2022
Release date October 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Hot 20. It has a better camera and connectivity.

