Infinix Hot 20 vs Hot 12 VS Infinix Hot 20 Infinix Hot 12 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 20 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on October 13, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The phone is 6-months newer

Display Type TFT LCD TFT LCD Size 6.82 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 263 ppi 259 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.5%

Design and build Height 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches) Width 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 194.9 g (6.87 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Hot 20 83.6% Hot 12 +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Infinix Hot 20 and Infinix Hot 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Hot 20 358 Hot 12 358 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Hot 20 +1% 1288 Hot 12 1274 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Hot 20 242399 Hot 12 +3% 248601 CPU 65788 67349 GPU 59349 61522 Memory 43597 44361 UX 75209 75843 Total score 242399 248601 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM XOS 12 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (25% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:41 hr 1:42 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4208 x 3120 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced October 2022 April 2022 Release date October 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Hot 20. It has a better camera and connectivity.