Infinix Hot 20S vs Hot 12 Play VS Infinix Hot 20S Infinix Hot 12 Play Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Hot 20S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 13, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (343K versus 193K)

77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (343K versus 193K) 53% higher pixel density (396 vs 259 PPI)

53% higher pixel density (396 vs 259 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 343 points

58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 343 points Weighs 26.2 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.78 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 396 ppi 259 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.5%

Design and build Height 168.65 mm (6.64 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 168.7 g (5.95 oz) 194.9 g (6.87 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Hot 20S 84.3% Hot 12 Play 84.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM XOS 12 XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) Yes Full charging time 2:23 hr 3:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced October 2022 May 2022 Release date October 2022 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.