Infinix Hot 20S vs Hot 12 Pro

VS
Infinix Hot 20S
Infinix Hot 12 Pro

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Hot 20S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 13, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Pro, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S
  • 48% higher pixel density (396 vs 267 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (343K versus 260K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 399 points
  • Weighs 22.3 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Pro
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 20S
vs
Hot 12 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.1%

Design and build

Height 168.65 mm (6.64 inches) 164.22 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168.7 g (5.95 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 20S
84.3%
Hot 12 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 20S and Infinix Hot 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 20S +36%
543
Hot 12 Pro
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 20S +32%
1884
Hot 12 Pro
1423
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 20S +32%
343101
Hot 12 Pro
260538
CPU 88551 70549
GPU 82077 38873
Memory 71861 78894
UX 98923 70724
Total score 343101 260538
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 20S +146%
1155
Hot 12 Pro
469
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1155 469
PCMark 3.0 score 9282 7499
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 12 XOS 10.6
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) Yes (49% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:23 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2022 August 2022
Release date October 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.

