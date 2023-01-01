Infinix Hot 20S vs Hot 20
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Hot 20S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 13, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S
- 51% higher pixel density (396 vs 263 PPI)
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 242K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 358 points
- Weighs 29.3 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|83.6%
Design and build
|Height
|168.65 mm (6.64 inches)
|170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
|77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168.7 g (5.95 oz)
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|88551
|65788
|GPU
|82077
|59349
|Memory
|71861
|43597
|UX
|98923
|75209
|Total score
|339663
|242399
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1155
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9278
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 12
|XOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 31 min)
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:23 hr
|1:41 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.
