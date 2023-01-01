Home > Smartphone comparison > Hot 20S vs Hot 20 – which one to choose?

Infinix Hot 20S vs Hot 20

Инфиникс Хот 20с
VS
Инфиникс Хот 20
Infinix Hot 20S
Infinix Hot 20

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Hot 20S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 13, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S
  • 51% higher pixel density (396 vs 263 PPI)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 242K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 358 points
  • Weighs 29.3 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
  • Reverse charging feature
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Hot 20S
82
Hot 20
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Hot 20S
36
Hot 20
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Hot 20S
75
Hot 20
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Hot 20S
59
Hot 20
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Hot 20S
71
Hot 20
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Hot 20S
62
Hot 20
57

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 20S
vs
Hot 20

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 83.6%

Design and build

Height 168.65 mm (6.64 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168.7 g (5.95 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 20S +1%
84.3%
Hot 20
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 20S and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 20S +51%
541
Hot 20
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 20S +45%
1865
Hot 20
1288
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 20S +40%
339663
Hot 20
242399
CPU 88551 65788
GPU 82077 59349
Memory 71861 43597
UX 98923 75209
Total score 339663 242399
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 20S
1155
Hot 20
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1155 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9278 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 12 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:23 hr 1:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10S and Hot 20S
2. Note 12 and Hot 20S
3. Poco M5 and Hot 20S
4. Pova 4 Pro and Hot 20S
5. Redmi Note 11 and Hot 20
6. Realme C35 and Hot 20
7. Note 12 and Hot 20
8. Poco M5 and Hot 20
9. Hot 20 5G and Hot 20
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish