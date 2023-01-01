Infinix Hot 20S vs Hot 20 5G VS Infinix Hot 20S Infinix Hot 20 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Hot 20S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 13, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB Weighs 35.3 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 598 and 541 points

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.78 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 396 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 82%

Design and build Height 168.65 mm (6.64 inches) 166.25 mm (6.55 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 76.45 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) 8.93 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 168.7 g (5.95 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Hot 20S +3% 84.3% Hot 20 5G 82%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM XOS 12 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:23 hr 1:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Sensor: 1/2.8"

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 13 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced October 2022 October 2022 Release date October 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20S. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20 5G.