Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Hot 20S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on October 13, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Weighs 35.3 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 598 and 541 points
Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 82%

Design and build

Height 168.65 mm (6.64 inches) 166.25 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 76.45 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) 8.93 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168.7 g (5.95 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 20S +3%
84.3%
Hot 20 5G
82%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 20S and Infinix Hot 20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 20S
541
Hot 20 5G +11%
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 20S +5%
1865
Hot 20 5G
1778
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 20S +2%
339663
Hot 20 5G
332495
CPU 88551 108599
GPU 82077 63470
Memory 71861 56995
UX 98923 103716
Total score 339663 332495
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 20S
1155
Hot 20 5G +13%
1300
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1155 1300
PCMark 3.0 score 9278 10662
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 12 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:23 hr 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20S. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20 5G.

