Home > Smartphone comparison > Hot 30 vs Hot 20 – which one to choose?

Infinix Hot 30 vs Hot 20

58 out of 100
Infinix Hot 30
VS
53 out of 100
Infinix Hot 20
Infinix Hot 30
Infinix Hot 20

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Hot 30 (with MediaTek Helio G88 ) that was released on March 31, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
  • 51% higher pixel density (396 vs 263 PPI)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Hot 30 and Hot 20 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Hot 30
72
Hot 20
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Hot 30
58
Hot 20
58
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Hot 30
32
Hot 20
21
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Hot 30
21
Hot 20
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Hot 30
79*
Hot 20
72*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Hot 30
72
Hot 20
72
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Hot 30
58*
Hot 20
53*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Hot 30
vs
Hot 20

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.6%

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 76.61 mm (3.02 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Hot 30 +1%
84.5%
Hot 20
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Hot 30 and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Hot 30 +2%
367
Hot 20
359
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Hot 30
1249
Hot 20 +4%
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Hot 30 +3%
251546
Hot 20
243079
CPU 66412 65788
GPU 58979 59349
Memory 48951 43597
UX 77924 75209
Total score 251546 243079
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Hot 30
756
Hot 20
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 756 -
PCMark 3.0
Hot 30
7908
Hot 20
n/a
Web score 6342 -
Video editing 6145 -
Photo editing 14776 -
Data manipulation 5653 -
Writing score 9169 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM XOS 12.6 XOS 12

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 October 2022
Release date March 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme C55 or Infinix Hot 30
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10C or Infinix Hot 30
3. Tecno Spark 10 Pro or Infinix Hot 30
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition or Infinix Hot 30
5. Infinix Note 12 (2023) or Hot 30
6. Infinix Note 11 or Hot 30
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Infinix Hot 30
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский